Wal-Mart To Display Famous Movie Cars From Their Commercial This Weekend In Dallas

You’ve seen that Wal-Mart commercial that features all those famous movie cars, right? How could you not, its been playing on every channel since the Super Bowl.

Video of Grocery Pickup - Famous Cars

The Wal-Mart curbside pick-up commercial has just about every famous car you can think of; The Batmobile, The Mystery Machine, even the Station Wagon from Family Vacation. Now you can go take pictures with some of these famous vehicles.

On Saturday, April 27th, from 1 PM to 5 PM the Wal-Mart located at 18121 Marsh Ln, is giving costumers a chance to see four of the cars from the commercial. They will have the Ecto-1 from "Ghostbusters,” K.I.T.T. the Pontiac Trans Am from "Knight Rider," the "Jurassic Park" Ford Explorer and the DeLorean from "Back to the Future" all on display.

The cars have been making stops at local Wal-Marts all across the country to help promote their new curbside pick-up service. While you’re out getting groceries this weekend stop by and take a picture with one of these iconic movie cars.

Which of these cars are you excited to see?

Via: Motor1