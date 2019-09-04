World Famous French Bakery, La Tarte Tropézienne Bakery, Is Coming To Dallas

DFW is about to get a lot sweeter, as a world famous bakery is set to make their Texas debut. France’s La Tarte Tropézienne Bakery, famous for their tarte tropezienne, will open their first location in Texas beneath the Hotel Joule. The opening date is yet to be determined, but construction has begun.

The tarte tropezienne may be familiar to those who hang out in Saint-Tropez and the French Riviera, but is new to Texas, and its growing baked goods scene. La Tarte Tropezienne is a blend of two cream pies, with a sweet brioche in between, and sprinkled with sugar. The famous pastry dish was first made famous in 1955, when La Tarte Tropézienne was established by Alexandre Micka.

Bienvenue au Texas! French bakery La Tarte Tropézienne setting up it's first U.S. outpost in #Dallas on Main Street. Super excited for this. Great location. Announcement post (on their French FB account) here: https://t.co/qPNDvwXWR4 pic.twitter.com/cSiuVTRwcL — Sean Buckley (@seanbuckley) August 28, 2019

While the tart is La Tarte Tropézienne Bakery’s most famous dish, they bakery also includes a variety of pastries and classic viennoiseries. According to a spokesperson, this will be the bakery’s first location outside of France. Thanks to Dallas being “one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the nation” this famous French bakery has found a new home in the Lone Star State.

Via Culture Map Dallas