Family Spends $300 To Have Tumor Removed From Pet Fish

October 12, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
(Photo by Getty Images)

(Photo by Getty Images)

Anything to save a beloved pet, right?

An Australian family recently spent $300, in order to save the life of the family koi fish.

Bubbles was purchased by the family for $30, and is estimated to be between 5 and 8 years old. Unfortunately, about six months ago Bubbles started developing a mass. 

Bubbles’ owner Michael Dare contacted James Cook University veterinarians, who informed him the tumor could be fatal if not operated on.  Without hesitation, Dare gave the ok for doctors to perform the ten minute, $300 surgery in order to save Bubble’s life.

With the surgery a success, Bubbles is expected to live his full 35 years.  

And though might think the cost of such a procedure, for a fish, was rather exorbitant, Dare said, “We wanted to see the fish survive.  Survival is more important than cost.”

Via NY Post

