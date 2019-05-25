Vinnie Paul’s Headstone Officially Revealed

Last summer musician Vinnie Paul passed away due to a heart condition at the age of 54.

Vinnie was laid to rest next to his brother, “Dimebag” Darrell. Now the family has revealed the late rockers official headstone on Facebook. They ask that anyone who visits the grave be respectful. The inscription on the headstone reads:

“Don’t ever think it’s not a good time if you do think it’s not a good time, a good time is a good time, a bad time is a bad time, and a wonderful time is irreplaceable. Hellyeah!”

Via: Ultimate Classic Rock