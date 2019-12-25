Family Recreates The Beastie Boys ‘Intergalactic’ Music Video As Their Christmas Card

Sending out Christmas cards to friends and family members has been a timeless Christmas tradition.

As time goes on families have started to change things up a bit, from sending out emails instead of cards to recreating album covers.

This family from Toronto Canada went all out and made a video for their Christmas card. This wasn’t just any old video; the Young family recreated The Beastie Boys 1998 ‘Intergalactic’ music video.

Throughout the video mom, Angela Young and her kids can be seen wearing has mat suits, construction hats, and goggles while visiting popular Toronto landmarks.

Young posted the video on Instagram with the caption “We channeled the ultimate Trio”. Check out the original music video below and compare.

Video of Beastie Boys - Intergalactic (Official Music Video)

Via: CNN