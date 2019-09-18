Family Recreates Queen Album Cover As Their Family Portrait

September 18, 2019
Billy Kidd
Family Taking Photos Of Abbey Road

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Sometimes you just have to get creative with your family portraits; you don’t want to look like your friends family who took their family portrait in all blue. 

A photographer has been taking this family’s photos for years and decided to share their creativity with everyone. Apparently, they love classic rock so much that they have recreated several iconic album covers. 

The photographer for Twin Birch Studios posted on Instagram. 

“Over the last six years I have been part of an amazing family tradition and it's not even my family! The Robinson family hire me ever so often to recreate album covers with their kids as band members. The oldest was 16 when we started and is now about to graduate from college and the youngest is just starting high school. She was an enthusiastic 3rd grader when we began. Watching them grow through these is so fun.”

Check out all their family portraits below. Which album cover is your favorite? 

I am a part of an amazing family tradition and it’s not even my family. For the past almost 7 years the Robinson family has been hiring me to photograph their kids as rock stars on album covers. I feel so privileged to be a part of this. I have posted albums before but never the whole collection. These go in roughly reverse chronological order

A post shared by Mike Levad (@twinbirch) on

Via: Bored Panda

