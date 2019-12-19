Family Finds Owl Living In Their Christmas Tree

Last week, a family in Georgia found a decoration in their Christmas tree that turned out to be a live owl.

Katie Newman and her family had just finished dinner when her 10 year old daughter was spooked by what she thought was an ornament.

"She comes very dramatically into the dining room and goes, 'Mama, that ornament scared me,'" Newman said. "Then she bursts into tears."

Apparently Newman is a fan of owls and already had quite a few owl ornaments on the tree. When she went to see which one had scared her daughter that's when she discovered the live owl in her tree.

The owl turned it's head and looked right at Newman. "And I'm like, 'Oh, that's a real owl.'"

Eventually they called Chattahoochee Nature Center which is a non-profit environmental center for assistance.

With their help they were able to safely catch the owl and return it to the wild safely.

-story via cnn.com