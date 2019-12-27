Family Feud-Type Christmas Proposal Goes Viral

Survey says: these two are going to get married!

On Christmas day, Joshua Powell of North Carolina decided to get a little creative with his proposal: he decided to take a Family Feud-type game show approach for his girlfriend Kiana Myrick. See how it played out below! So far, the Facebook video has received a lot of attention: to the tune of 1.7 million views and 28,000 reactions.

Video of Fayetteville couple’s Christmas marriage proposal during game of ‘Family Feud’ goes viral

In a recent interview, Kiana said, "I just put my head down and kind of just focused, it didn't even dawn on me that he was about to propose!" Joshua exclaimed, "I just wanted to give her what she deserved!"

Source: USA Today

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!