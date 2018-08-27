Fallen Dallas Officer's Daughter Gets Escorted On First Day Of School

August 27, 2018
On Monday, it marked the first day of school for Aledo ISD students. Though, this particular student is attending preschool for the first time.

The daughter of fallen officer Patrick Zamarripa, who was killed in the ambush back in July 7th, 2016, is going to preschool at Coder Elementary in Aledo.

Lyncoln Zamarripa was escorted by seven Dallas police officers, as well as her mother. 

On the Aledo ISD Twitter account, they posted a picture of the daughter and the officers, welcoming her first day of school. 

 

