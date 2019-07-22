Tom Cruise Impersonator Fooled Everyone At Comic-Con Over The Weekend

July 22, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Tom Cruise

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA

One of the biggest surprises to come out of San Diego Comic-Con this year was the first trailer for 'Top Gun: Maverick'. Tom Cruise himself even made an appearance just to show the trailer to hundreds of eager fans. 

What no one would have expected was to see Tom Cruise hanging out with all the fans. TMZ managed to get footage of Cruise riding around in a car surprising fans of all ages. 

Turns out that it wasn’t Tom, but a Tom Cruise impersonator. What gave him away was the fact that he wouldn’t say anything; the fake Tom Cruise just smiled the whole time and blared Danger Zone in the car. 

He definitely looks like the real deal; check out the video below how they duped tons of fans. 

