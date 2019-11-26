Faith No More Releases Tour Dates For 2020

It's been four years since Faith No More released their widely received album "Sol Invictus", and now the band just announced dates for their new tour for 2020.

But don't get too excited because it's only 3 dates in June in Europe.

June 13 - Punchestown, Ireland Sunstroke Festival

June 20 - Clisson, France Hellfest

June 26 - Oslo, Norway Tons Of Rock

"Five years, four colonoscopies, two root canals and a handful of prostate exams tell us that it's time to carpe diem our asses back to Europe asap," the band said in a statement.

However more dates will be added in time.

-story via blabbermouth.net