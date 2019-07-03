Users Around The World Report That Facebook, Instagram, & WhatsApp Are All Down

July 3, 2019
No, it’s not your computer, WiFi or the fact that you haven’t updated your app in a while. Everyone is having the same problem today. 

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp users are all experiencing various issues. Most users on Instagram are having trouble refreshing their feed, while all apps are having problems with their photos. 

Around 9 AM, the hashtag #InstagramDown started trending on Twitter. Though even Twitter started experiencing problems with their direct messaging.

A spokesperson for Facebook Instagram and WhatsApp told CNN Business, "We're aware that some people and businesses are currently having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible." 

No one is quite sure what's the causing all the technical problems, just that it's being investigated.

Via: Alt Press

