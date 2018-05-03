Facebook Fires Analyst For Bragging On Tinder About Accessing User Data

Facebook as fired an employee after a very disturbing Tinder conversation was shared on Twitter. In the text chain, an unidentified security analyst for Facebook can be seen bragging about his job, claiming hes a "professional stalker." The man goes on to complement the woman hes messaging for being hard to stalk.

I really, really hope I’m wrong about this. pic.twitter.com/NDkOptx8Hv — Jackie Stokes ---- (@find_evil) April 30, 2018

Not surprisingly, this woman was fairly creeped out. Concerned that this analyst may actually using user's personal data to "stalk women only," the woman posted the conversation on Twitter, asking for advice. She ended up reporting this man to Facebook.

I’ve been made aware that a security engineer currently employed at Facebook is likely using privileged access to stalk women online.



I have Tinder logs. What should I do with this information? — Jackie Stokes ---- (@find_evil) April 30, 2018

Facebook investigated the situation and promptly fired the employee. Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos announced the termination saying, “Employees who abuse these controls will be fired — period.”

Via NY Post