Facebook Fires Analyst For Bragging On Tinder About Accessing User Data

May 3, 2018
Facebook as fired an employee after a very disturbing Tinder conversation was shared on Twitter. In the text chain, an unidentified security analyst for Facebook can be seen bragging about his job, claiming hes a "professional stalker." The man goes on to complement the woman hes messaging for being hard to stalk.

Not surprisingly, this woman was fairly creeped out. Concerned that this analyst may actually using user's personal data to "stalk women only," the woman posted the conversation on Twitter, asking for advice. She ended up reporting this man to Facebook.

Facebook investigated the situation and promptly fired the employee. Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos announced the termination saying, “Employees who abuse these controls will be fired — period.”

Via NY Post

