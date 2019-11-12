Facebook Bug Can Secretly Turn On Your iPhone Camera

Looks like the Facebook iOS app has a pesky bug issue that is activating the iPhone camera in the background. The bug was first brought to concern on Nov. 2 by Twitter user Neo QA, but went viral after user Joshua Maddux reported the privacy concern on Nov. 10. With video proof.

Today, while watching a video on @facebook, I rotated to landscape and could see the Facebook/Instagram Story UI for a split second. When rotating back to portrait, the Story camera/UI opened entirely. A little worrying... pic.twitter.com/7lVHHGedGf — Neo QA (@neo_qa) November 2, 2019

Maddux discovered the iOS camera would be on while scrolling through Facebook newsfeed. He was able to verify the issue with 5 other different iphones with the most current iOS version 13.2.2, yet it was not an issue with phones not updated and still running on iOS 12.

Found a @facebook #security & #privacy issue. When the app is open it actively uses the camera. I found a bug in the app that lets you see the camera open behind your feed. Note that I had the camera pointed at the carpet. pic.twitter.com/B8b9oE1nbl — Joshua Maddux (@JoshuaMaddux) November 10, 2019

Other users have also reported and posted their recordings on this issue.

Facebook has had past issues with privacy and security. This is the following statement Facebook provided:

We’re submitting a fix for this to the App Store today. — Guy Rosen (@guyro) November 12, 2019

Via: Mashable