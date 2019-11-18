Ezekiel Elliot Celebrates Scoring A Touchdown By Doing "The Dak Dance"

Zekes dance could use a little more practice

November 18, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Ezekiel Elliot

Photo Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Local Buzz
Newsletter Features
Sports
Trending

During week 10 of the NFL one of the most viral clips wasn’t a touchdown pass, but Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s hip exercise. 

Now in week 11 the dance is still alive and well. During the Cowboys Lions game Ezekiel Elliot ran the ball for a 17-yard touchdown, to celebrate he tried mimicking Prescott’s iconic moves in the end zone. 

Zeke’s moves aren’t quite as smooth as Prescott’s, check out the clip from Sunday’s game down below. 

Via: Yahoo Sports

Tags: 
Ezekiel Elliott
Dak Prescott
Dak Dance
Touchdown Celebration
Dallas Cowboys
NFL