Ezekiel Elliot Celebrates Scoring A Touchdown By Doing "The Dak Dance"
Zekes dance could use a little more practice
November 18, 2019
During week 10 of the NFL one of the most viral clips wasn’t a touchdown pass, but Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s hip exercise.
The dance that's sweeping the nation is back for Week 11!— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 17, 2019
Do your thing @Dak ---- pic.twitter.com/o7Nsd7mcTS
Now in week 11 the dance is still alive and well. During the Cowboys Lions game Ezekiel Elliot ran the ball for a 17-yard touchdown, to celebrate he tried mimicking Prescott’s iconic moves in the end zone.
Zeke’s moves aren’t quite as smooth as Prescott’s, check out the clip from Sunday’s game down below.
-- @EzekielElliott broke out the @Dak Dance on this TD celebration pic.twitter.com/oTG3SdywSr— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 17, 2019
Via: Yahoo Sports