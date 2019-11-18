Ezekiel Elliot Celebrates Scoring A Touchdown By Doing "The Dak Dance"

During week 10 of the NFL one of the most viral clips wasn’t a touchdown pass, but Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s hip exercise.

The dance that's sweeping the nation is back for Week 11!



Do your thing @Dak ---- pic.twitter.com/o7Nsd7mcTS — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 17, 2019

Now in week 11 the dance is still alive and well. During the Cowboys Lions game Ezekiel Elliot ran the ball for a 17-yard touchdown, to celebrate he tried mimicking Prescott’s iconic moves in the end zone.

Zeke’s moves aren’t quite as smooth as Prescott’s, check out the clip from Sunday’s game down below.

Via: Yahoo Sports