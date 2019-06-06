Experts Try To Open Locked Safe For 40 Years, Tourist Cracks The Code On The First Try

At the basement of the Vermilion Heritage Museum in Alberta, Canada, they stored a locked safe where everyone from blacksmiths, former employees, and even the manufacturer failed to crack the mysterious code.

After 40 years of trying to open this mysterious safe, one man from Canada actually cracked the code!

The locked safe belonged to the city's Brunswick Hotel. The hotel opened its doors in the early 1900s and was shut down in the late 70s. From then, the safe remained locked after all these years.

Stephen Mills was on a camping trip with his family and father in law. "We wanted to check out what the community has to offer," says Mills. "The museum was actually closed on the day we were there, but we managed to track down one of the volunteers, Tom Kibblewhite, who opened it for us and showed us around."

And so, Kilbblewhite showed the Mills family around the museum and also took them down to the basement, where the safe was.

"It was like a time capsule, nobody had any idea of what was in there," said Mills.

He was given the chance to see if he could crack the code.

"I looked at the dial and I saw the numbers were running from 0 to 60. So I thought in my head 20-40-60. I did a particular combination which is three on the right, two on the left, and 1 on the right, tried the handle... and it opened!".

"It was a 100% guess," he explained. "I was fully amazed. I stepped back a little bit and thought 'I'm buying a lottery ticket tonight!'"

What was inside the safe was pretty disappointing. "Some papers, old checks, a waitress notepad, and a receipt from the hotel, that's it." Mills said.

Sometimes, you don't need experts to crack open codes, you just have to be lucky.

via CNN