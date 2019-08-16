Ewan McGregor In Talks To Return As Obi-Wan Kenobi For Disney+ Series
The Actor Portrayed The Jedi Master In The Three ‘Star Wars’ Prequel Films
Disney is looking to expand on the ‘Star Wars’ universe with their new streaming service, but they may be looking to a familiar face to reprise an iconic role as well. Ewan McGregor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the three ‘Star Wars’ prequel films, is in talks to return as the Jedi master for a yet-to-be titled Disney+ series.
Disney is keeping details of the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series under wraps, but original plans for a stand-alone film have now been turned into a big-budget series for Disney+. While some may see this as a demotion, Disney has gone all in on their streaming service, adding a number of shows from Marvel Studios, original programming, remakes of Disney classics, and of course, Star Wars.
While nothing is official yet with Ewan McGregor returning as Obi-Wan Kenobi, fans were thrilled with the news, and quickly went to social media to share their excitement. Disney+ is set to launch in November. Hopefully by then, McGregor’s return as Obi-Wan Kenobi will be official and ready to stream.
