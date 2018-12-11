Everyone On The Internet Just Noticed Ralphie From ‘A Christmas Story’ Also Stars In ‘Elf’

Have you ever wondered what happened to Peter Billingsley, the actor who played Ralphie from ‘A Christmas Story’?

Well, he grew up and later starred in ‘Elf’.

Yes, Ralphie makes a brief and memorable appearance in the hit movie 'Elf'. Nobody noticed that Peter Billingsley starred in the Christmas classic till a Twitter user pointed it out.

The Internet can't handle how this slipped by everybody up until now. Billingsley can be seen early on in the movie playing Ming Ming, the elf that tells Buddy he’s special.

Today, at approximately 11:19 AM, my life changed forever when I found out this dude from Elf was also Ralphie from A Christmas Story pic.twitter.com/kBVj4fE2RV — Pepperjack (@_jack_Schaller) November 29, 2018

Peter Billingsley has been busy ever since starring in ‘A Christmas Story’. As it turns out he’s friends with Jon Favreau, who directed ‘Elf’. Billingsley and Favreau have worked on many different projects together, including Iron Man in 2008 where he served as an executive producer and made a brief appearance as a scientist.

Billingsley also co-produced Zathura back in 2006, he even directed Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn in 'Couples Retreat' back in 2009.

Now Billingsley works as one of the producers on the animated Netflix comedy ‘F is for Family’. The next time your watching ‘A Christmas Story’ with your friends or family, and someone says, “Whatever happened to Ralphie?” You can tell them he grew up and became a movie producer.

Via: Indie Wire