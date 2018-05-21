Even The NTTA Celebrated The Royal Wedding On Their Traffic Signs

On Saturday, most of us woke up at an insane hour to watch the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. All over DFW, there were watching parties and teas...it was everything British in honor of this very special day.

Now, if you're wondering how the NTTA (North Texas Tollway Authority) celebrated this momentous occasion. Well, with a bit of humor. If you were driving on any of the toll roads in DFW, you may have seen some different signage on the NTTA's traffic screens.

Hahahahaha! Thankfully, the Royal carriage did not break down. However, it's nice to know the NTTA is there for the happy couple, as well as DFW commuters.