Evacuation After WWII Era Explosive Found In Rowlett

April 23, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
The President George Bush Turnpike and a nearby Rowlett neighborhood have been shutdown and evacuated after someone found and brought home an old World War II era explosive device. The device is an old mortar, which is an artillery piece that fires explosive projectiles. 

The Garland Bomb squad is on scene and has evacuated the area around the 4600 block of Bayonne Drive. Police have yet to say whether the mortar is still armed. Though authorities have also shutdown the turnpike from Interstate 30 to State Highway 66. 

Via NBC DFW

