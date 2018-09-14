Eva Longoria Seems To Be Juggling Motherhood & Her Career Quite Nicely

In less than three months, Eva Longoria has mastered the art of working mom.

Back in June, Eva gave birth to baby Santiago. While she can afford the luxury of not going back to work...the woman is already back at work! In fact, we aren't even sure she took maternity leave at all. She did manage to take a little vacation, but almost immediately she was back on set directing and doing press junkets and red carpets for her new movie, Dog Days.

It doesn't stop there though. She and baby Santiago are now gearing up for Dora the Explorer! Which, by the way, means a trip to Australia.

Here's a pretty cute pic from behind the scenes of Grand Hotel.

Awwwwww, that's one cute little assistant! Not to mention, Eva looks like she's thoroughly enjoying motherhood.