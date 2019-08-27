Eva Longoria To Direct Movie About Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

‘Flamin’ Hot’ Will Tell The Story Of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Inventor, Richard Montanez

August 27, 2019
Billy Kidd
Most snack foods probably don’t merit a movie being made about them, but there’s one that definitely deserves the big screen treatment. The story of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, which were invented by a Frito-Lay janitor, is being made into a movie, and a big name has been picked to direct. It was reported on Tuesday that Eva Longoria will direct ‘Flamin’ Hot’ for Fox Searchlight.

It was first reported in 2018 that a movie about Flamin’ Hot Cheetos inventor, Richard Montanez, was being made. Now, Eva Longoria has been tabbed to direct the film written by ‘Charlie St. Cloud’ and ‘October Sky’ writer Lewis Colick. The film will follow the life story of Montanez, who rose from humble beginnings, to create one of the country’s most beloved snack foods.

Richard Montanez was an immigrant, who grew up in southern California, working as a farmer, before becoming a janitor at Frito-Lay. While there, he came up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, which soon became a cultural phenomenon, launching the company to new heights. While no cast has been announced, having Eva Longoria directing will hopefully bring in more credible names.

