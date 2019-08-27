Eva Longoria To Direct Movie About Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

Most snack foods probably don’t merit a movie being made about them, but there’s one that definitely deserves the big screen treatment. The story of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, which were invented by a Frito-Lay janitor, is being made into a movie, and a big name has been picked to direct. It was reported on Tuesday that Eva Longoria will direct ‘Flamin’ Hot’ for Fox Searchlight.

I’ve been dying to share this news with y’all!! I am so excited to be sharing this news with ya’ll...it’s my privilege to work alongside @devonfranklin and @hotcheetosrpm to bring the story of Flamin Hot Cheetos (which we all love!) to life! pic.twitter.com/l1SVSTREqt — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) August 27, 2019

It was first reported in 2018 that a movie about Flamin’ Hot Cheetos inventor, Richard Montanez, was being made. Now, Eva Longoria has been tabbed to direct the film written by ‘Charlie St. Cloud’ and ‘October Sky’ writer Lewis Colick. The film will follow the life story of Montanez, who rose from humble beginnings, to create one of the country’s most beloved snack foods.

Loved this script & beyond thrilled that this important real-life story of Richard Montanez, a Frito-Lay janitor who came up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos is in ⁦@EvaLongoria⁩’s hands – Variety Congrats, sister! ❤️ https://t.co/aQDTJb9fVF — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) August 27, 2019

Okay, in all seriousness, letting a Latina direct a biopic centered on the son of a Mexican immigrant is a GREAT move, not to mention Longoria is no stranger to directing.



Plus Hot Cheetos are delicious, so sign me up!https://t.co/Asd8F0xPmN — Skyler Shuler (@Skylerhxc) August 27, 2019

The year is 2020. Todd Phillips, reigning Best Director winner, presents the award to Eva Longoria for her work on the Cheetos movie FLAMIN' HOT. — JG (@JoelGord) August 27, 2019

Richard Montanez was an immigrant, who grew up in southern California, working as a farmer, before becoming a janitor at Frito-Lay. While there, he came up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, which soon became a cultural phenomenon, launching the company to new heights. While no cast has been announced, having Eva Longoria directing will hopefully bring in more credible names.

