'E.T.'s' Elliot Arrested For DUI

October 22, 2019
henry thomas

This week actor Henry Thomas also known as Elliott from "E.T.", was arrested under suspicion for a DUI.  

Thomas was picked up by local PD after they received a phone call about a car that was stopped in the middle of a residential intersection.  

Police found the actor passed out behind the wheel of his car and took him to Washington County Jail after he exhibited signs of being under the influence even though they didn't smell or find any alcohol in the car.  

Thomas was booked for misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants and has since been released.  

