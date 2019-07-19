ESPN’s College GameDay Is Headed Back To Sundance Square In Fort Worth

July 19, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
ESPN College Gameday

Photo by Craig Jones/Getty Images

Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Local Buzz
Local News
Newsletter Features
Sports
Trending

Can it be football season already? 

Auburn and Oregon fans will be headed for North Texas on August 31st for the Advocare Classic at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff will be at 6:30 PM local time.

Before you head to the stadium, ESPN’s College GameDay will be kicking off the college football season in Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth. The live show starts from 8-11 AM.

This isn’t the first time Fort Worth has hosted college GameDay, last season the pre-game show made a stop at the TCU campus before the TCU-Ohio State game at AT&T Stadium. 

Via: Oregon Live

Tags: 
ESPN's College GameDay
Fort Worth
Sundance Square
Auburn
Oregon
college football

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes