ESPN’s College GameDay Is Headed Back To Sundance Square In Fort Worth
July 19, 2019
Can it be football season already?
Auburn and Oregon fans will be headed for North Texas on August 31st for the Advocare Classic at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff will be at 6:30 PM local time.
Before you head to the stadium, ESPN’s College GameDay will be kicking off the college football season in Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth. The live show starts from 8-11 AM.
This isn’t the first time Fort Worth has hosted college GameDay, last season the pre-game show made a stop at the TCU campus before the TCU-Ohio State game at AT&T Stadium.
Hey @AuburnFootball and @oregonfootball ... SEE YOU WEEK 1! -- pic.twitter.com/6EaoAS83Y0— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) July 18, 2019
Via: Oregon Live