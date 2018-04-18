Throwback Pic Of George Strait

(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

Epic Throwback Pic Of George Strait Wearing Roller Skates

Check it!

April 18, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Categories: 
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Headlines
Humor
Random & Odd News

Have you ever seen George Strait without a cowboy hat and cowboy boots? It's elusive like Bigfoot or the Chupacabra or Nessie the Lochness monster. However it does happen on the rare occassion he goes roller skating.

They call him George Skait. And not just any skates, he's wearing the roller rink rental skates. You remember those hideous brown boots with the orange-ish wheels!

Is George Strait still George Strait without his hat?

A post shared by Texas Humor (@texashumor) on

At least he's still rockin' the Wranglers. You can't lose alllllllll your country cool in one night.

Tags: 
George Strait
roller blades
throwback
george skait
READ MORE READ LESS