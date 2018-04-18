Epic Throwback Pic Of George Strait Wearing Roller Skates

Have you ever seen George Strait without a cowboy hat and cowboy boots? It's elusive like Bigfoot or the Chupacabra or Nessie the Lochness monster. However it does happen on the rare occassion he goes roller skating.

They call him George Skait. And not just any skates, he's wearing the roller rink rental skates. You remember those hideous brown boots with the orange-ish wheels!

At least he's still rockin' the Wranglers. You can't lose alllllllll your country cool in one night.