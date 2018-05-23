Emilia Clarke's Career Goals Are To Recreate Stock Footage

Without a doubt, Emilia Clarke's career has come a long way since she first starred on TV Show Game of Thrones. She's now starring on movies most notibly Terminator, Me Before You, and most recently starring in the new Hans Solo: A Star Wars Story movie!

However, Emilia firmly believes her best performance and what she'll be most recognized and remembered for are her stock photos.

Yup, stock footage is Emilia's thing. We are not sure where this video came from or why it happened... but this is GOLD.

You're welcome!