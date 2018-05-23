Emilia Clarke's Career Goals Are To Recreate Stock Footage

May 23, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Emilia Clarke

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Headlines
Humor
Movies & TV
Random & Odd News
Trending

Without a doubt, Emilia Clarke's career has come a long way since she first starred on TV Show Game of Thrones. She's now starring on movies most notibly Terminator, Me Before You, and most recently starring in the new Hans Solo: A Star Wars Story movie!

However, Emilia firmly believes her best performance and what she'll be most recognized and remembered for are her stock photos.

Yup, stock footage is Emilia's thing. We are not sure where this video came from or why it happened... but this is GOLD.

You're welcome!

Tags: 
Stock photos
stock footage
Emilia Clarke
viral video