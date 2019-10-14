Elton John Defends Ellen DeGeneres Over Hanging Out With George W. Bush

Ellen received a lot of backlash for her friendship with former president George W. Bush. The controversy began on October 5, when DeGeneres was caught sitting next to Bush and his wife Laura, for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers football game at At&t Stadium.

On her talk show DeGeneres addressed the event. She focused on how its is a good thing for people with different backgrounds to be kind to one another and even be friends.

“Here’s the thing. I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different, and I think that we’ve forgotten that that’s okay that we’re all different.”

In an interview Elton John showed his support and admiration towards DeGeners for what she said, and for standing up to her friendship with Bush and others with different views and beliefs.

"I admire Ellen for standing up and saying what she said," the iconic singer told NPR during an interview to promote his new memoir, titled "Me."

“People need to come together,” continued John, “They need to respect people’s view on life.”

Via: Fox News