Elon Musk's April Fools Tweet Caused Tesla's Stock To Drop

Elon Musk slipped up with his latest joke. On April 1st, Musk joined in on the April Fools jokes with a Tweet claiming that Tesla had gone bankrupt.

Tesla Goes Bankrupt

Palo Alto, California, April 1, 2018 -- Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can't believe it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

This obviously wasn't a very smart move, especially considering the rough week Tesla's had. Earlier this week Tesla was forced to issue a massive recall of their Model S. There was also a fatal crash involving a Model X SUV, which has sparked an ongoing investigation. The company also expects to release underwhelming delivery numbers for their Model 3, falling short on their production schedule.

After the Tweet, Tesla's stock took a 7% slide. They recovered slightly after people realized the company was, in fact, not, "So bankrupt, you can't believe it." By mid day the stock had made a small recovery, only down 5.6%.

Tesla's stock has dropped almost 20% this year.

