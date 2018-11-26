Elon Musk Tells Axios That He Plans To Go To Mars One Day

Elon Musk is in the news once again, as he said Sunday there’s a 70% chance he one day goes to Mars. Speaking to Axios on the website’s new HBO show, Musk stated that not only will the first flight to Mars be within the next seven years, but there’s a good chance he may make the trip as well. The Tesla and SpaceX founder also claims it won’t be a trip of leisure.

According to Elon Musk, “You might land successfully. Once you get there, you will be working nonstop to build the base. So there’s not much time for leisure even after all this. It's a very harsh environment. There's a good chance you die there.” While he expects the trip to Mars to cost “a couple hundred thousand dollars” Musk doesn’t see it as a rich person’s extravagance. “We think you can come back, but we’re not sure. Now does that sound like an escape hatch for rich people?" said Musk, speaking on the dangerous journey.

"We think you can come back but we're not sure. Now, does that sound like an escape hatch for rich people?" https://t.co/AVpxAHNO7A — Axios (@axios) November 25, 2018

The inventor sees the excursion as more of an adventure seeking mission, similar to the challenge of climbing Mount Everest. While Elon Musk claims his company should be ready to send people to the red planet within seven years, NASA disagrees saying it looks more like 25 years before man makes it to Mars. While many are in agreement that seven years seems quick for all the hurdles that are involved, that hasn’t stopped Musk from moving forward with the project, as his company SpaceX continues to build towards building on Mars.

Despite the aggressive timetables provided by SpaceX's Elon Musk and Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos, most Americans are not yet convinced that we'll be living on another planet anytime soon. https://t.co/rrmjDe5p9O — Axios (@axios) November 26, 2018

The discussion with Axios touched on a number of topics, including Tesla’s Model 3 production, and the dangers of artificial intelligence. According to Elon Musk, Tesla was in a “severe threat of death” due to an inability to ramp up production on the model 3. Musk has also been a huge advocate for the dangers of AI, saying "I think we should try to take the set of actions that are most likely to make the future good for humanity.”

Elon Musk told "Axios on HBO" that humans must merge with machines to overcome the “existential threat” of artificial intelligence. https://t.co/8UcdLW7hfA pic.twitter.com/mKelOopVEo — Axios (@axios) November 26, 2018

This has been a tough year for Elon Musk after agreeing to relinquish his chairmanship at Tesla for at least 3 years, and was ordered to pay $20 million to the SEC after a tweet was deemed fraudulent. Still, the inventor continues to speak his mind and work on life changing ideas. For now, he remains on Earth, but if he has it his way, Musk will be on Mars within the decade, helping to start a new civilization.

Via USA Today