Elliot And E.T. Reunite In New Holiday Short

It’s been 37 years since we saw Elliot say goodbye to E.T. Now thanks to Xfinity we have been given a short holiday sequel to the beloved classic.

A two-minute version of Elliot and E.T.’s reunion aired during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but the full version has been uploaded to YouTube.

Senior vice president of brand marketing and communications for Comcast Peter Intermaggio says the holiday short:

"Shows us how Xfinity and Sky technology connects family, friends and loved ones, which is so important during the holidays."

In the short we see E.T. return to earth as Elliot’s kids greet him during the holidays. They show each other how things have changed in their lives. As E.T. spends time with Elliot’s family, he shows them that he must go home in order to see his family again.

Check out the heartwarming short down below.

Video of A Holiday Reunion – Xfinity 2019

