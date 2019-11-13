 Ellie Goulding Threatens To Not Perform At Cowboys Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Ellie Goulding is threatening to cancel her performance at the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving halftimeshow. The Dallas Cowboys game against the Buffalo Bills, serves as the kickoff for the Salvation Army’s yearly Red Kettle Campaign.

Goulding made the announcement after fans took to her Instagram account after a post she shared of herself in a hairnet, gloves and Salvation Army apron Tuesday morning.

Her followers accused the Salvation Army of trans and homophobia and then condemned her for supporting the organization after she posted picture.

Goulding took it upon herself to respond to the allegations with a comment of her own:

“Upon researching this, I have reached out to The Salvation Army and said that I would have no choice but to pull out unless they very quickly make a solid, committed pledge or donation to the LGBTQ community. I am a committed philanthropist as you probably know, and my heart has always been in helping the homeless, but supporting an anti-LGBTQ charity is clearly not something I would ever intentionally do. Thank you for drawing my attention to this.”

She ultimately thanks the fans for bringing this concern to her attention.

The Commissioner David Hudson, National Commander of The Salvation Army, stated:

"With an organization of our size and history, myths can perpetuate. An individual’s religion, lifestyle or sexual or gender identity has no bearing on our willingness to provide service. We stand firmly behind our mission to meet human needs in His name without discrimination."

At this time, it's unclear whether Goulding will perform or not.

Via: NBC DFW