Ellen Does It Again! Pranks Unsuspecting Holiday Shoppers At Michael's

How would you react if in the midst of the stressful and chaotic act of holiday shopping, the one person that's supposed to be there to help actually causes you more stress and agony?

Well, Ellen wanted to find out! So she sent out a paid actor to the nearest Michael's to prank unsuspecting holiday shoppers. All these shoppers needed was encouragement, help, some fun and easy gift wrapping... instead they got the opposite.

And it was hilarious!