Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up To David Letterman On Childhood Trauma

David Letterman’s Netflix Show, ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,’ returns this week, and the first guest is none other than Ellen DeGeneres. While the interview touches on a number of topics, including her career and personal life, the part that has people talking is Ellen’s discussing of her childhood trauma brought on by her stepfather.

Ellen DeGeneres has discussed the topic of her childhood abuse before in a 2005 interview. In this new interview with David Letterman, the TV host discusses how it began once her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. According to DeGeneres, her mother’s then-husband used this to abuse the teenaged Ellen.

She told Letterman during the interview that she wants to discuss this now as a way to empower other women, especially young girls. “It's a really horrible, horrible story and the only reason I'm actually going to go into detail about it is because I want other girls to not ever let someone do that," said DeGeneres.

While this subject is discussed during the interview, some lighter topics are approached as well. The most powerful moment though comes when DeGeneres discusses her childhood trauma. David Letterman’s interview with Ellen DeGeneres premiers on Netflix this Friday.

Via CNN