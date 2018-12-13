Ellen DeGeneres Hints At Possible End For 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in 2020

After years of owning the morning television world, ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ may soon be coming to an end. While discussing a number of topics for a profile with the New York Times, Ellen DeGeneres spoke candidly about her success with her television show, and its future. It seems the 20 years of dancing, and being arguably the nicest person on television, might have finally gotten to Ellen.

After 15 years, Ellen is returning to standup. I profiled her. It was eventful. https://t.co/MfAofq00nG — Jason Zinoman (@zinoman) December 12, 2018

Ellen DeGeneres reveled on Wednesday that she was hesitant to sign a contract that would keep her show on air for its 20th season. While she did sign the deal, it may end up being the final season of the show. In the New York Times piece, Ellen discusses the fatigue her fame has caused and her anxious feelings about branching off into new projects.

While not complaining about her fame, Ellen has dealt with more than the average person saying, “There’s been times someone wants a picture, and while I’m doing a selfie, they’re like: ‘You’re not dancing!’ Of course, I’m not dancing. I’m walking down the street.” Many have speculated that rumors of unkind behavior towards coworkers may have played a part in this decision. However, according to Ellen, “That bugs me if someone is saying that because it’s an outright lie.”

For now, Ellen DeGeneres is locked into hosting her daytime talk show through 2020. While she continues to work on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ her attention recently has been shifted to a new project, her return to stand-up comedy. Her new special, ‘Relatable,’ is set to premiere on Netflix December 18th. Of her new special, Ellen says, “The talk show is me, but I’m also playing a character of a talk show host. There’s a tiny, tiny bit of difference.”

Video of Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable | Official Trailer [HD> | Netflix

This news may come as a shock to fans of Ellen, as her profile with the New York Times showed a different side of the comic. Lucky for fans her daytime talk show will continue through 2020 and into its 20th season. For at least 2 more years, Ellen DeGeneres will be dancing and bringing joy to your mornings.

Via Huffington Post