Watch Eddie Vedder Surprise The Crowd With A Cover Of “Maybe It’s Time” From ‘A Star Is Born’

The song ‘Shallow’ from ‘A Star is Born’ is climbing the charts right now. Lately, we’ve been hearing covers of ‘Shallow’ from so many different artists it's crazy. Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, even Brie Larson, and Samuel L. Jackson tried to cover the song while doing an interview.

We can’t forget about some of the other songs featured in ‘A Star is Born’ like ‘Maybe it’s Time’. It’s one of the first songs you hear in the movie anyway. While at the Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona Eddie Vedder surprised the crowd with a cover of ‘Maybe it’s Time’.

Check it out below.

Video of Eddie Vedder - Maybe It&#039;s Time (from A Star Is Born) - Innings Festival - Tempe AZ - 3/3/2019

While doing press for the hit movie, Bradley Cooper made it known that he met with the Pearl Jam singer before filming 'A Star is Born'. Cooper even said that he based his character, Jackson Maine off of Vedder. When the two met Vedder told Cooper that remaking ‘A Star is Born’ was a terrible idea. Guess Vedder saw the movie and liked it.

Via: Indie Wire