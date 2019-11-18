Eddie Van Halen Released From The Hospital After A Bad Reaction To Cancer Treatment

Eddie Van Halen spent the last couple of days at the hospital.

According to TMZ, the legendary rocker was having intestinal issues and abdominal pain when he was admitted. Apparently, Eddie had a bad reaction to the cancer treatment he had been receiving for his throat cancer.

He was released on Sunday and is now home with his son Wolfgang, Eddie doing fine. A rep for Van Halen has yet to respond for a comment on the matter.

News broke earlier this year that the Van Halen guitarist had been traveling to Germany to receive cancer treatment since 2015.