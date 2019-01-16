Eddie Van Halen Has Shocking Reaction To 'Van Halen Reunion' Rumors: "I Gotta Go!"

Amidst rumors of a reunion for the legendary Van Halen, guitarist Eddie Van Halen has given his first interview.

His response to the rumors in question has shocked the world.

After addressing questions about his playing golf and what he's doing in his free time with absolutely no problem...

But, this is how he reacted to the interviewer asking him what he's thinking abouit the reunion rumors:

“I gotta go. There’s a coyote in my backyard. Big [email protected]#$3r.”

so.... no?

The rumor started a month ago with famous rock journalist Eddie Trunk claiming Van Halen would reunite with the original Van Halen lineup.

Via Metalheadzone