Ex-Wife Valerie Bertinelli Visits Ill Eddie Van Halen

David Lee Roth said Van Halen is near death

October 11, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Guitarist Eddie Van Halen

Credit: Imagn/ © Admedia, Inc

When it comes to people being ill and not feeling well, it is in human nature to want to be with that special someone to help aid and comfort them.  That is no different for Eddie Van Halen who has been suffering from an unconfirmed illness.

People near and dear to him have been paying him a visit since he is very ill. Former frontman David Lee Roth said in a radio interview Van Halen is near death, and possibly battling a return of tongue cancer that almost killed him back in 2000.

One of his visitors was his ex-wife actress, Valerie Bertinelli.  The then married couple split in 2002, after being married for 21 years.  Sources say, Bertinelli wanted to see if there was something she could do or say to ease his day. 

“She is a warm loving, compassionate person.” Says a source. “When the couple was together, she was always cleaning him up.  That’s the way she is and I think she feels Eddie needs that now.”

Via: Montreal Gazzette

