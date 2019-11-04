Study Says Early Christmas Decorating Can Be Good For Your Health

Local department stores had all the Christmas decorations on sale way before Halloween. You probably have a neighbor who started putting Christmas decorations this past weekend.

According to a study early Christmas decorating can be good for your health. Psychotherapist Amy Morin says putting up decorations early makes you feel more social and reminds of all those happy memories.

“When you’re putting up decorations, you’re thinking of happier times, times with family and friends and family traditions you engaged in. Thinking of those happy memories stirs up happy feelings,”

Early decorating can also help you communicate more with your neighbors whom you don’t usually talk to. Morin says decorations are a great way to start a conversation.

“Residents who decorate for Christmas but who have few friends on the block may be using the decorations and other cues as a way of communicating their accessibility to neighbors. It helps build a sense of community and belonging.”

A recent study by the Journal of Environmental Psychology says folks with festive homes are seen as, “more friendly” and “open.”

When do you plan on putting your Christmas decorations up?

Via: New York Post