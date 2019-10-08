Eagles Plot 2020 Tour, Will Play ‘Hotel California’ Album In Its Entirety

This year’s hottest Christmas gift might be tickets to see the Eagles in 2020.

The group has just announced a massive new tour, this time around they will play their 1976 album ‘Hotel California’ in its entirety. Just last month the Eagles played three sold-out shows in Las Vegas where they performed ‘Hotel California’ live in its entirety for the first time.

The band kicks things off in Atlanta on February 7th with two shows at the State Farm Arena. The Eagles will play two nights in Dallas at the American Airlines Center on February 29th and March 1st.

Tickets go on sale on October 18th at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. Check out all their tour 2020 dates down below.

February 7 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

February 8 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

February 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

February 15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

February 29 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

March 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

March 6 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

March 7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

April 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

April 12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

April 17 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

April 18 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

