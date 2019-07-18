[Video] Duran Duran Performs At Kennedy Space Center To Commemorate Apollo 11

The Show Was To Honor NASA’s Successful Launch Of Apollo 11 In 1969

July 18, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Space has always been an influence for Duran Duran, a band that got its name from a science fiction movie, so it was fitting that the band played at show to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Duran Duran performed at the Kennedy Space Center this week to honor NASA’s successful launch of Apollo 11, 50 years ago.

Video form the event shows Duran Duran performing ‘The Universe Alone’ from 2015’s Paper Gods album. The band played in front of a 16-piece orchestra, and 40-person choir, along with a space themed CGI lightshow, including stars swarming overhead.

In a statement from Nick Rhodes, the keyboardist said “The indelible impact of the moon landing has been one of Duran Duran’s main sources of inspiration.” He would continue speaking on the impact Apollo 11 had on the world.

In an interview the previous week, lead singer Simon Le Bon spoke on his chance to meet astronaut, Buzz Aldrin. Speaking on Aldrin, Le Bon said “To actually meet somebody who stepped on another celestial body than this one was incredible.” All event proceeds benefited the Aldrin Family Foundation STEAM education programs.

