Dunkin’ Will Give Out Free Coffee The Day After The Cowboys Win
September 10, 2019
If the Cowboys keep this up, we’ll all be stopping by Dunkin’ more often.
Dunkin’ is offering a new promotion every time the Cowboys win a game. Their slogan is, “When The Cowboys win, you win”. The day after the Cowboys win you’ll be able to pick up a free medium hot or iced coffee from any Dunkin’ location in the DFW metroplex.
The deal will be available during the 2019-2020 regular season. There are a few stipulations; the deal is good for in-store purchases only and not the mobile app, excludes cold brew, and limit one per customer.
Good morning #CowboysNation -- don’t forget that when the #DallasCowboys win in the regular season, YOU WIN at @DunkinDFW! -- #CowboysRunOnDunkin pic.twitter.com/UEL2ydA3tp— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 22, 2019
Via: Dallas Morning News