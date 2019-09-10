Dunkin’ Will Give Out Free Coffee The Day After The Cowboys Win

If the Cowboys keep this up, we’ll all be stopping by Dunkin’ more often.

Dunkin’ is offering a new promotion every time the Cowboys win a game. Their slogan is, “When The Cowboys win, you win”. The day after the Cowboys win you’ll be able to pick up a free medium hot or iced coffee from any Dunkin’ location in the DFW metroplex.

The deal will be available during the 2019-2020 regular season. There are a few stipulations; the deal is good for in-store purchases only and not the mobile app, excludes cold brew, and limit one per customer.

Via: Dallas Morning News