Dunkin’ Will Give Out Free Coffee The Day After The Cowboys Win

September 10, 2019
Billy Kidd
If the Cowboys keep this up, we’ll all be stopping by Dunkin’ more often. 

Dunkin’ is offering a new promotion every time the Cowboys win a game. Their slogan is, “When The Cowboys win, you win”. The day after the Cowboys win you’ll be able to pick up a free medium hot or iced coffee from any Dunkin’ location in the DFW metroplex.

The deal will be available during the 2019-2020 regular season. There are a few stipulations; the deal is good for in-store purchases only and not the mobile app, excludes cold brew, and limit one per customer. 

Via: Dallas Morning News

