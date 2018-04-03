Duffer Brothers Sued Over Allegedly Ripping Off 'Stranger Things'

A new law suit involving the creators of the hit Netflix show, 'Stranger Things,' alleges that the show was stolen from a writer back in 2014.

Back in 2012, Charlie Kessler wrote and produced a short film called "Montauk," which won an award at the Hamptons International Film Festival. According to Kessler, the short features plot points nearly identical to 'Stranger Things,' including secret paranormal government experiments.

Kessler goes on to claim that he actually pitched the idea as a TV series to the Duffer brothers, who would go on to create 'Stranger Things,' in April of 2014. Kessler claims the brothers rejected his pitch.

Kessler is now suing the brothers, demanding money and the destruction of all allegedly stolen materials.

Via TMZ