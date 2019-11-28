Watch Duff McKagan Get Excited While Unboxing Prince's Super Deluxe 1999 Box Set

November 28, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Prince’s new Super Deluxe 1999 reissue includes 10 LPs, a DVD, 35 unreleased songs from Princes vault, and Gun N Roses bassist Duff McKagan couldn’t be happier. 

Mckagan made an unboxing video once his copy of the Super Deluxe version arrived at his doorstep. McKagan wrote liner notes for the reissue of Prince's "1999".

During his unboxing, McKagan described how big of a fan he was and how Prince's 1982 record helped shape him as an artist. 

"This record taught me so much about music in the early years of forming my style. Truly honored to be a small part of this amazing release."

The Super Deluxe reissue also includes, footage from Prince’s 1999 tour stop at the Houston Summit on December 29, 1982 along with new photos of the iconic artist. You can check out Duff's unboxing video down below. 

Via: Blabbermouth

