WARNING! The Austin "Water Boil" Rule Doesn't Mean You Actually Drink The Water While Hot

If you haven't heard, there's been a lot of flooding in the city of Austin. Sadly, the city is asking residents to boil their water since the flooding has stalled out water treatment.

Now, if you are boiling your water...PLEASE don't drink it while it's still hot. For most of you reading this, you're thinking to yourself "well, that's just common sense." Apparently it's not.

Again, don't drink boiling water. Please let it cool down first. Maybe stick it in the fridge for a bit.

Also, sorry for outing you Miguel, but just think, you might be helping someone else. So thanks!

Via Statesman