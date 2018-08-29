Extremely Drunk Woman Thinks Her Pack Of Cigarettes Is A Smartphone, Keeps On Scrolling & Scrolling

How drunk do you have to be to mix up your cigarettes with a smartphone?

The short answer...this drunk! This poor lady would have been scrolling all night if her friends hadn't distracted her from her smartphone, errrrrrr cigarette pack.

I’m really looking forward to being unable to tell a pack of cigarettes from a phone drunk this weekend ... this old lady is goals

A post shared by PIZZASLIME (@pizzaslime) on

OMG! That's a lot of swiping right! Does that mean she's on Tinder? Those cigarettes probably saved her from a huge mistake!

