Drinking That Extra Glass of Wine 'Will Shorten Your Life by 30 Minutes'

A new study suggests drinking that extra glass of wine or pint of beer that is over the daily recommended limit will actually cut half an hour from the expected lifespan of a 40-year-old. Although previous studies have shown that wine, when consumed in monderation, could actually be heart healthy, going for an extra glass won't make you any healthier. According to research published by The Lancet, a safe amount of wine is about five standard 175ml glasses of wine or five pints a week – about 100g of alcohol.

The risks of drinking over the safe limit are comparable to smoking, according to scientists. David Spiegelhalter, a professor at the University of Cambridge says, "The paper estimates a 40-year-old drinking four units a day above the guidelines [the equivalent of drinking three glasses of wine in a night> has roughly two years’ lower life expectancy, which is around a 20th of their remaining life. This works out at about an hour per day. So it’s as if each unit above guidelines is taking, on average, about 15 minutes of life, about the same as a cigarette."

You can read more about the study here.