Drake Gets Tacky Abbey Road Tattoo After Beating The Beatles' Record On The Billboard Hot 100

The Beatles’ Abbey Road turned 50 years old this month.

While everyone was celebrating the iconic Beatles album, Drake was celebrating something else.

He recently beat the Beatles record for most songs on the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10. The Beatles had 34 songs, while Drake now has 35. The rapper celebrated his accomplishment by getting a tattoo of The Beatles Abbey Road; only his ink is just a little different.

Drake added himself as the 5th member walking in front of John Lennon. Fans on Twitter have called out the Canadian artist for his “tacky” tattoo. Drake has yet to show off the tattoo on social media, but a fan page found a recent picture of him with his new ink and posted it on Instagram. Check out the picture below.

What do you think? Is it as bad as it sounds?

Via: New York Post