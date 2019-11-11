Drake Booed Offstage at Camp Flog Gnaw

Tyler the Createor came to Drake’s defense when he was booed offstage after making an an appearance at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival on Sunday.

After the bad crowd reception from fans, Drake asked the crowd if he should keep going.

Video of Drake booed at LA music festival

“You know, Imma tell you, like I said, I’m here for you tonight. If you want me to keep going, I will keep going,” said Drake, before receiving a deluge of boos and negative reactions from the crowd.

Drake, thanked the crowd for having him, then walked offstage, ending his earlier than expected.

The fans negative reaction was due to them anticipating to see Frank Ocean, whose been affiliated with Tyler, the Creator and was expected to be the special guest headliner.

Tyler, the Creator took to Twitter to respond in a series of tweets.

I THOUGHT BRINGING ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARTIST ON THE FUCKING PLANET TO A MUSIC FESTIVAL WAS FIRE! BUT FLIPSIDE, A LIL TONE DEAF KNOWING THE SPECIFIC CROWD IT DREW. SOME CREATED A NARRATIVE IN THEIR HEAD AND ACTED OUT LIKE ASSHOLES WHEN IT DIDNT COME TRUE AND I DONT FUCK WITH THAT — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

THIS NIGGA DID FEEL NO WAYS! SONG IS BEAUTIFUL. ALSO, MOSTLY EVERYONE WAS HAVING A GREAT TIME, THOSE SHITS IN THE FRONT AREA WERE THE ONES BEING MAD RUDE, WHICH, I CAN SEE WHY, BUT, NAH, FUCK THAT, YALL REPRESENTED ME AND FLOG TO MY GUEST AND MADE US LOOK SOOO ENTITLED AND TRASH — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

BUT HEY MAN SHIT HAPPENS, ALL JOKES ASIDE SHIT LOWKEY FUNNY HAHAHA, ASIDE FROM THAT, HOPE EVERYONE HAD A GOOD TIME. AGAIN, NO ARREST NO BULLSHIT MAN A LOT OF PEOPLE ENJOYED IT, THANKS AGAIN! — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

AGAIN, THANK YOU DRAKE! ( IM FUCKING PISSED HOTLINE BLING WAS NEXT THATS MY FUCKING SHIT IM GONNA PLAY THAT IN THE SHOWER RIGHT NOW) <3 — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) November 11, 2019

Via: TMZ