Drake Booed Offstage at Camp Flog Gnaw

Tyler the Creator responds

November 11, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Tyler The Creator (Left), Drake (Right)

Credit: Imagn/ Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK/ Ron Elkman/USA TODAY

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Headlines
Music
Music News
Trending

Tyler the Createor came to Drake’s defense when he was booed offstage after making an an appearance at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival on Sunday.

After the bad crowd reception from fans, Drake asked the crowd if he should keep going.

“You know, Imma tell you, like I said, I’m here for you tonight. If you want me to keep going, I will keep going,” said Drake, before receiving a deluge of boos and negative reactions from the crowd.

Drake, thanked the crowd for having him, then walked offstage, ending his earlier than expected.

The fans negative reaction was due to them anticipating to see Frank Ocean, whose been affiliated with Tyler, the Creator and was expected to be the special guest headliner.

Tyler, the Creator took to Twitter to respond in a series of tweets.

Via: TMZ

Tags: 
Booed Off Stage
Drake
Tyler The Creator
Frank Ocean
Camp Flag Gnaw