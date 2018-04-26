Nickelodeon

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Sipa USA

Double Dare Is Coming Back To Nickelodeon

April 26, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Features
Shows

Everything old is new again or at least getting a reboot.

Ok, 80s and 90s kids, this is the one you've been waiting for! Double Dare is making a return to Nickelodeon starting this summer! Unfortunately, Nick is being super secretive about the details. In fact, we don't even know if Marc Summers will return as the host!

Seriously, this is the greatest TV news EVER!!!

Tags: 
Nickelodeon
marc summers
double dare
Reboot
new episodes
physical challenge
summer
READ MORE READ LESS